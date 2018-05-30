How we turned socks into a fashion statement

| Published Wed, May 30th 2018 at 10:04, Updated May 30th 2018 at 10:11 GMT +3

Funky Socks co-founders Peninah Kemunto and Elisha Ndocha

In summary Elisha Ndocha, 30, is the co-owner of Funky Socks Kenya, which he runs with his girlfriend, Penninah Kemunto

Two-and-a-half years ago, Elisha lost his job, which was his main source of income, and in the process of trying to get himself out of unemployment, he started Funky Socks.

What does your company do?

Funky Socks sells coloured, fun, happy socks. Our aim is to eradicate the black socks culture in Kenya. I had lost my job due to redundancy, and it was the most difficult phase of my life. I had to find a way of paying my bills. Two-and-a-half years ago, Penninah was shopping for her own socks and came across some coloured socks that she decided to buy me as a gift. Out of the blue, we thought we could try selling exclusively coloured socks. So we went back to where she had bought me the gift, bought more pairs, and Funky Socks was born.

We chose coloured socks because they hadn’t yet embraced in Kenya, but were gaining traction. We wanted to cash in on this. We opened a page on social media and my number was the primary contact. We started advertising and luckily the response was good. Based on that, we decided to give the business more attention.

What was it like in the beginning?

Funky Socks is our first business and it was extremely challenging. First, getting capital was hard, and since we didn’t want to get in with both feet, we started small. We used Sh15,000 as our seed capital. Getting good stock was also a huge challenge in terms of the right quality, variety and quantity. Marketing was required but we didn’t have a physical shop or budget, so we decided to use what we had: our social media pages.

Also, I’d worked in the customer service industry so I at least knew how to handle client calls, and Penninah was selling women’s bags, so we combined our skills to achieve the best.

With time, we developed love for the business and decided to professionalise it. Since then, we’ve attended entrepreneurship summits, read lots of articles on running a business and learnt from other entrepreneurs. Six months in, however, we decided to venture into something else, which was the wrong move as it ran Funky Socks dry, almost to the point of closing shop.

We now import our socks in bulk from either China or Thailand, depending on the variety we get from either. We have also added other items, such as knee-high socks for women and boxers for men. We still grapple with shipping, however, as rates keep going up, so it’s getting quite expensive. Still, we try to remain positive and find solutions to these problems.

What value proposition do you give your customers?

We have four value propositions: customer experience, which is the backbone of our business, convenience, quality and price value. We count among our clients local celebrities, corporate CEOs and the average man who loves fashion. But almost 70 per cent of our clients are women buying gifts for their men.

How much do your products cost?

Knee-high socks for women cost Sh500 a pair, a three-pack set of boxer shorts goes for Sh1,200, five pairs of ankle socks cost Sh1,000, as do five pairs of baby socks and four pairs of bamboo socks. Regular socks cost Sh300 a pair.

What three lessons have your learnt as an entrepreneur?

First, that six months of consistent work can put you two years ahead of your competition. Consistency beats resistance. Second, invest your time wisely. And lastly, don’t practise until you get it right, practise until you can’t get it wrong.