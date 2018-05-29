Kakamega County to migrate to cashless system

| Published Tue, May 29th 2018 at 11:22, Updated May 29th 2018 at 11:25 GMT +3

Kakamega Deputy Governor Philip Kutima

The Kakamega County Government is targeting to collect about Sh1 billion each financial year after the launch of an automated revenue collection system this week.

According to the county government, the migration is aimed at reducing cases of revenue theft by corrupt officials.

ALSO READ: Bungoma to benefit from Sh400m Equalisation Fund

Deputy Governor Philip Kutima while addressing residents of Lugari, Tuesday, indicated that the launch will take place on Thursday where those making payments to the county will now be required to complete it through their digital platform.

He said the new initiative would boost development goals by the government and therefore urged residents to continue paying their land rates, business permits and packing fees without fear of losing their cash as has been in the past.

“Paying your revenue will enable the government to improve on employment, give bursary to school children and fund local projects,” he said.

Governor Wycliffe Oparanya while unveiling his cabinet, last year, warned corrupt county officials of stern action if found engaging in acts of corruption.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

Oparanya promised that his administration will present the county anti-corruption policy for debate and approval by the county assembly.

Kutima observed that in recent times revenue has been lost through dubious county officials and cons from neighbor counties.

“From this week, we will be launching cashless revenue collection as part of improving our collections annual collections that have in recent times come down,” said Kutima.

He added that despite the county government initial collections of Sh600m every year, in recent times they have been collecting only Sh350 million leaving the difference in the wrong hands.

ALSO READ: Who is killing boda boda riders?

Kutima said the county with a population of over 2 million persons requires raising at least sh. 1b in revenue and that the only remedy was to stop corrupt officials from accessing county funds.

[email protected]