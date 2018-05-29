Chinese companies seek Kenyan trade deals

| Published Tue, May 29th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 28th 2018 at 23:40 GMT +3

MIE Events Director Michelle Meyrick briefs journalists on the upcoming fourth edition of the China Trade Week in Nairobi. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

In summary Over 500 companies to take part in three-day event

Top manufacturers from the Asian country are set to showcase their products at the annual networking fete

A trade show for Chinese manufacturing companies to connect with local and regional sourcing and purchasing professionals is scheduled for Nairobi next month.

According to the organisers, the fourth edition of the China Trade Week is expected to attract more than 500 high-end Chinese manufacturers looking to develop long-term working relations with Kenyan buyers.

The business-to-business matching trade show, which will take place at Nairobi’s Kenyatta International Convention Centre, has been split into two phases for ease of interaction. Companies deal in lighting, construction material, water and environmental treatment, furniture and interiors will exhibit during the first phase from June 13-15.

Also exhibiting during this phase will be firms in textiles and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

The forum is organised by MIE Events, an exhibition, trading and consulting firm.

MIE Events Managing Director David Wang said yesterday the forum sought to build on the growing trade ties between the two countries.

“China-Kenya economic co-operation and trade in various fields has gained momentum over the years and it is the very reason why we are holding the China Trade Week in Nairobi for the fourth time,” he said at a briefing in Nairobi.

During the second phase that will run from June 18-20, companies in consumer goods, automobile and auto parts, electricals and IT, and agriculture will showcase their products.

Established in 2013, the event targets professional buyers in retail, wholesale, distribution and import/export, as well as entrepreneurs who want to start trade relations with China.

“The goal is to bring together Chinese market players with those from the Kenyan market to create partnerships and trade exchange,” said Michelle Meyrick, MIE Events director.

Already, there are more than 400 Chinese firms operating in diverse sectors in the country.

Currently, China is the leading source of Kenya’s imports, which hit Sh390.6 billion last year. This was an increase of 15.8 per cent.