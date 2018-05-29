DP Ruto’s allies under fire as farmers rant over NCPB scandal

| Published Tue, May 29th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 28th 2018 at 21:04 GMT +3

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi addresses farmers during a consultative meeting on maize scandal and delayed payment of their produce in Eldoret yesterday. Looking on are governor Jackson Mandago and farmers chairman Kipkorir Menjo (centre). [photo/Peter Ochieng/Standard]

Leaders from Rift Valley found themselves in the firing line over the Sh2 billion National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) scandal after angry farmers accused them of complicity in the saga.

The more than 400 farmers from north rift met, with some leaders in Eldoret town yesterday in a session that almost turned chaotic. A number of leaders were shouted down and challenged to come out clean on their involvement in the scandal.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi was jeered after he suggested that politicians had no role in resolving the scandal, which he said should be left to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation.

His Soy counterpart Caleb Kositany was challenged to say what he knew about the scandal in which cartels were allowed to import maize and were paid, while thousands of farmers were left out.

Farmers also asked Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen to stop criticising leaders for speaking up against the scandal.

“We are being called cartels yet we are genuine farmers. Leaders such as Elgeyo Marakwet Senator have been criticising those who are defending us, yet he knows who the cartels are. We demand our pay for the maize we delivered to the depots,” said David Chepsiya, their representative.

“Sudi and Kositany, you have been mentioned several times by farmers here. What do you know that we do not know? Can you shed some light? Kositany, you are a son of a farmer, but you have not helped us,” said Joseph Cherono, a farmer.

Key leaders, including Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago, sat quietly as farmers expressed fury, accusing some of them of focusing more on 2022 politics instead of the farmers’ woes.

Those at the meeting included MPs Alfred Keter (Nandi Hills), Vincent Tuwei (Mosop), Silas Tiren (Moiben), William Chepkut (Ainabkoi) and Uasin Gishu Senator Margaret Kamar. Others were Turbo MP Janet Rotich and politician Zedekiah Kiprop alias Buzeki.

Kositany said: “It is the right of farmers to be paid”.

A number of leaders, including Keter and Tiren, have clashed with their colleagues from the region, who they accuse of not speaking up on issues affecting farmers.

Yesterday, Keter said: “I would like to sit down with the President even for a minute and point out the thieves.”

Tiren said efforts to assist farmers had often been frustrated by powerful hands. Emurwa Dikir MP Johana Ng’eno said those involved in the maize scandal should be named.

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika said: “I am wondering how these leaders are having the guts to politicise corruption.”

[Additional reporting by Steve Mkawale]