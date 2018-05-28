Kenya Power announces new corporate structure to drive business growth

| Published Mon, May 28th 2018 at 15:48, Updated May 28th 2018 at 15:52 GMT +3

Nairobi, Kenya: Kenya Power has reorganised its corporate structure for improved customer service and effective management operations in line with its new business growth strategy.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors, Amb. (Eng.) Mahboub Maalim, said the restructuring was also necessitated by recent policy developments within the sector and other regulatory changes.

The restructuring process, which begun in 2017 spearheaded by the Board of Directors, has led to creation of five directorates namely Energy Supply Management, Commercial, Operations, Corporate Services and Finance. The heads of the directorates will report directly to the Managing Director and CEO.

“The Company’s top management will be subjected to renewable contracts based on performance,” said Amb. (Eng.) Mahboub Maalim.

Notably, is the formation of the Commercial directorate that will help the Company focus on its customers categorised in three main segments: large power users, small commercial users, and domestic and emerging users.

“The Commercial team will drive and improve the Company’s business development strategies and ensure implementation to enhance business growth and achieve revenue and customer service targets,” said Amb. (Eng.) Mahboub Maalim.

The reorganisation has also led to reduction in the number of administrative regions from ten to seven to effectively manage operations and costs as well as optimise resources.

Mahboub Maalim said the new corporate structure will support the Feeder Based Business Units model that will ensure that the customer services are delivered effectively and efficiently to customers along the feeder lines.

