Kenyan forex reserves dip as central bank props up shilling

By xinhua | Published Mon, May 28th 2018 at 14:35, Updated May 28th 2018 at 14:48 GMT +3

Foreign exchange reserves declined by about 80 million U.S. dollars last week as the Central Bank moved to support the weakening shilling.

ALSO READ: Central Bank warms up to digital currencies

The reserves fell from 9.14 billion dollars, an equivalent of 6.17 months of import cover, to 9.06 billion dollars, an equivalent of 6.11 months of import cover, at the end of last week, Central Bank data showed on Monday.

On Wednesday last week, the shilling fell sharply, from 100.60 to 100.90, against the dollar.

The local currency dropped further to between 101.10 and 101.20 on Thursday.

The Central Bank was said to have sold an unspecified amount of dollars on Thursday from its 9.14 billion dollars forex reserves to bolster the shilling.

The move is believed to have helped the shilling stabilize. On Friday, commercial banks quoted the local currency at between 101.00 and 101.20, the same margins as those of Thursday.

Central Bank

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

