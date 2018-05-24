How to decorate interior for the love of reading

| Published Thu, May 24th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 23rd 2018 at 23:44 GMT +3

It has been said that if you want to hide something from an African then keep it in a book. This narrative has to change and the only way to do that is to stock your home with books so family members and friends can engage with them.

Here are a few tips for an adorable home library that will still draw in people despite the digital era of e-books.

Select a space

This can be a room, a corridor, an attic, a family room, or even a reading corner. Make it conducive to store books such as installing bookshelves or inbuilt bookshelves.

Find a way to categorise the books. While some may choose to colour code the books or store similar books in one location such as encyclopedias or sequel books.

Others consider this kind of systematic placement of books to be too confining and would prefer a more eclectic arrangement of books.

Whatever your method ensure that you can easily retrieve and return books by using an archiving method that identifies borrowers of books and one that can track those who have the lousy habit of not returning books.

Keep children’s books at ground level to encourage little hands to view and read the books so as to encourage a culture of reading.

Some home study's spaces may provide a fire place with twin floor to ceiling bookshelves on either side of the fireplace.

Accessorise

Personalise the space with photographs or titbits from your world travels. A comfortable three seat sofa with good back rest, two winged chairs and a grand wooden table will provide cosy space that cultivates a culture of grabbing a book and getting lost in the imaginative world of books.

Add leather footstools for the must have pose of reading with your feet lifted up. Make the space personal, cosy and unique.

Walls can be adorned with themed thought provoking paintings and artefacts that provide the eye with a pleasant landing place to regularly look up and dream up imagery of what is being read.