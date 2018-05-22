Keiyo residents petition President to assist end alleged land grabbing

| Published Tue, May 22nd 2018 at 10:55, Updated May 22nd 2018 at 10:59 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta (PHOTO: FILE)

Elgeyo Marakwet: The Keiyo community has petitioned President Uhuru Kenyatta to help put an end to land grabbing and other injustices meted to locals.

The community, represented in the appeal by the Kokwetab Keiyo lobby group, congregated at the historic Kamariny grounds in Iten at the weekend and issued a 14-day ultimatum to those who have grabbed land locally to return the same, failure to which they will conduct traditional rituals to curse them.

“Retired President Daniel arap Moi issued a decree that people living on the landslide-prone areas in Kerio Valley were supposed to be moved to safer areas and they were given allotment letters to settle at Chesubet Settlement Scheme, but up to date, nothing has been done, yet the locals are suffering,” said Mr Kattam.

He alleged that some of the said parcels of land, which had been earmarked for development, are now under private ownership.