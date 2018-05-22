Matiang'i records statement with EACC over Sh3.2 billion Ruaraka land payout

| Published Tue, May 22nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 21st 2018 at 23:38 GMT +3

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i. [Willis Awandu/Standard]

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has recorded a statement with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over his role in the Sh3.2 billion Ruaraka land pay-out.

Three investigators from EACC met Dr Matiang’i (pictured) yesterday morning in his Harambee House office where the CS provided them with information and documents.

ALSO READ: Two traffic police officers arrested for soliciting bribes

After a brief session, Matiang'i excused himself to go to a city hotel where he was the chief guest at the end-term report hand-over of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa). He was expected to meet the investigators later in the day.

Compensation process

Matiang’i reportedly told the investigators that he had only responded to a letter from National Land Commission chairman Muhammad Swazuri that was forwarded to his office by his principal secretary seeking concurrence of the ministry in initiating the compensation process.

Matiang’i yesterday refused media interviews on the probe after the Ipoa event.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Yasin Amaro, the EACC spokesman, confirmed that officers from Integrity Centre had met the CS in his office.

Already, Prof Swazuri and his deputy Abigail Mukolwe have appeared at Integrity Centre for questioning while former Attorney General Githu Muigai has filed a statement on the land deal.