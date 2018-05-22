Hola town to be accorded municipality status, officials announce

| Published Tue, May 22nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 21st 2018 at 21:36 GMT +3

Tana River County Governor Dhadho Godhana

Hola town will be upgraded this year, officials of a committee that is planning the metropolis have said.

They cited growth in the local economy and infrastructure since the advent of devolution in 2013.

Hola is the headquarters of the county government and sits on the main highway linking the Kenyan coast to North Eastern region.

Before devolution, the town was classified as a county council.

The planning committee, established by Tana River Governor Dhadho Godhana, wants Hola expanded to cover 45 square kilometres.

This will also see Hola Prison moved from the heart of the town to Haroresa, about 30km from the county headquarters.

The committee, led by Urban Planning County Director Mohamed Mwatuza, said the new town would be extended to Dayate village in Wayu.

During a meeting held in Hola yesterday, the nine-member committee also called for urgent procurement of additional fire engines.

Jobless youths

The team also wants the land belonging to Hola Irrigation Scheme, under the National Irrigation Board, allocated to jobless youths in the region.

“We are doing our best to improve the town and the county at large. We cannot continue collecting taxes from residents without giving them services,” Mr Mwatuza said.

He also said there was urgent need for the county government to buy more garbage collection vans to enhance cleanliness in Hola, Garsen and Bura sub-counties.

They said the local administration was still unable to provide essential services even after devolution.

The called on the Roads and Urbanisation department to employ enough sweepers in the three sub-counties.

Several counties have been grappling with various challenges since the advent of devolution. Some have blamed this on inadequate funds.