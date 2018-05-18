Governor Laboso calls for more investments in cooperative societies

| Published Fri, May 18th 2018 at 09:30, Updated May 18th 2018 at 10:41 GMT +3

Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso (PHOTO: FILE)

NAIROBI, KENYA; County Government of Bomet has committed Sh60 million towards the development of cooperative societies in the area.

County Governor Joyce Laboso said her administration is also exploring partnerships in the areas of knowledge sharing, technical training and financial assistance as well as market links to enable farmers get the best from their efforts.

“There is a need to invest in the cooperative societies under one value chain,’ she said adding that the county has committed Sh60 million to the cooperative movement in Bomet County to be channeled through revolving funds.

She was speaking during a partnership agreement ceremony with the Global Communities to support cooperatives and agribusiness enterprises in the county.

The partnership agreement will see Bomet benefit from two programs implemented by Global Communities; AIMS (Agribusiness Investment for Market Stimulation program) and EMIRGE (Enabling Market Integration through Rural Group Empowerment which are funded by United States Department of Agriculture and USAID respectively.

The partnership agreement will also seek to develop county co-operatives legislation framework through a participatory approach, build capacities of agribusiness service cooperatives and producer organizations through business advisory services including trainings based on their needs.

The intended impact of the pact is to promote growth of the agricultural sector, assist farmers to access credit facilities and market information, technical and management training for agribusiness entrepreneurs, agricultural cooperatives, agriculture storage facilities, and regional agriculture exchanges.

EMIRGE Country Lead, Mark Matabi, stated that EMIRGE is committed to support willing counties to develop co-operative legislative framework to allow for the smooth operation of co-operatives at the devolved units.

He mentioned that 9 counties including Machakos, Kitui, Makueni, Embu.Uasin Gishu, Kajiado,Taita Taveta,Siaya,Kisumu and now Bomet under the new pact have received same support.

“We are ready to work with counties on a demand-driven approach as demonstrated by Bomet County Government,” said Kimberly Tilock, Global Communities Country Director and AIMS Chief of Party.