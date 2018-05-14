New app to nab students and lecturers who dodge classes Previous Story
South Africa's Vodacom financial revenue revenue rises 6.3 percent

By Reuters | Published Mon, May 14th 2018 at 09:01, Updated May 14th 2018 at 09:03 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Vodacom Group, South Africa’s biggest mobile phone operator by market value, posted a 6.3 percent rise in its full-year revenue, helped by an expanding customer base in the domestic market.

Headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items, came in at 923 cents in the year ended March 31, unchanged from a year earlier. This was impacted by shares issued to acquire a stake in Kenya’s Safaricom.

