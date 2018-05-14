Bleak times for traders in wake of night disaster Previous Story
PHOTOS: KRA crushes more than 100 vehicles

By Fredrick Obura | Published Mon, May 14th 2018 at 08:19

NAIROBI, KENYA: The Kenya Revenue Authority last week crushed more than 100 vehicles for overstaying at the port without being cleared by owners.

The vehicles will be auctioned next week.

Some of the more than one hundred vehicles were crashed by the Kenya Revenue Authority (PHOTO: GIDEON MAUNDU)

A cameraman making calls at the scene where over 100 vehicles were crushed by the Kenya Revenue Authority (PHOTO: GIDEON MAUNDU)

 

