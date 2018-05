| Published Mon, May 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 13th 2018 at 17:01 GMT +3

Chloride Exide is targeting public service vehicles (PSVs) with a new maintenance-free battery.

Chloride Exide Kenya General Manager Karanja Njoroge said the batteries were best suited for PSVs as their drivers crank them on and off several times a day while using their high-power music systems.

Maxx MF is designed to withstand these unique demands with no maintenance.