Growth in revenue earns 18 counties Sh6 billion ‘reward’ Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Cargo shippers want State to foot costs of delay on SGR

By Frankline Sunday | Published Sat, May 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 11th 2018 at 18:58 GMT +3
SGR cargo train

Cargo operators are asking the Government to absorb the cost of delays on the standard gauge railway (SGR) cargo service launched at the beginning of this year.

Through the Shippers Council of Eastern Africa (SCEA), the operators claim inefficiencies in operations between the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and Kenya Railways Corporation is costing them millions of shillings in demurrage fees.

ALSO READ: Uganda wants Sh2.3b SGR loan finalised by September

“KPA and Kenya Railways must take responsibility for delays occasioned by the implementation of the SGR directive and direct shipping lines to waive any resultant demurrage incurred by shippers through penalties being imposed by the shipping lines,” said Agayo Ogambi, head of advocacy at SCEA.

The council further says Kenya Railways is yet to upgrade operations to absorb a big bump in cargo traffic due to the Government’s directive compelling cargo operators to use the SGR.

Cargo operators

“The Ministry of Transport through its regulatory agency Kenya Maritime Authority has the powers to direct the same and this is in line with their role in supporting the utilisation of the SGR,” Mr Ogambi said.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

This comes even as the Transport ministry extended the grace period during which cargo operators pay a flat fee of Sh35,000 for a 20-foot container and Sh40,000 for a 40-foot container from Mombasa to the Inland Container Depot in Nairobi.

Ogambi, however, says that while shippers welcome the three-month extension of the SGR promotional rates, the inefficiencies bedeviling the cargo services have blunted the incentives.

He urged the Government to introduce 24-hour working shifts for cargo delivery, deployment of more personnel and equipment by KPA to mitigate delays and cases of theft.

ALSO READ: Poor strategy dug Kenya into Chinese trade hole

RELATED TOPICS:
Cargo shippers
SGR
Cargo operators
SCEA
Shippers Council of Eastern Africa
Kenya Ports Authority
KPA

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Uhuru wins African award in Senegal

Uhuru wins African award in Senegal

SGR workers down tools over working conditions

SGR workers down tools over working conditions

SGR drives up Coast hotels’ Easter boom

SGR drives up Coast hotels’ Easter boom

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited