Fear of State monopoly in new coffee marketing rules Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Smart Harvest

Tomato prices skyrocket in Samburu, a kilo going for Sh150

By Martin Njiru | Published Fri, May 11th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 10th 2018 at 22:08 GMT +3
Farmers who are members of a water project in Kiburu area of Mbeere North, Embu County show tomatoes they harvested last week that were grown under irrigation. [Joseph Muchiri/Standard]

The prices of tomatoes in Maralal town have doubled in the past one month because of reduced supply in the market.

According to traders, the price of tomatoes shot up a week after heavy rainfall in areas where tomatoes are grown.

ALSO READ: Schools still closed two weeks after flooding

A kilo of tomatoes is currently selling at Sh150, up from Sh70 last month. “We hear produce such as tomatoes are rotting in Laikipia, but it is not easy to get them here. The little that is being supplied is being sold at a very high price,” said Amos Murimi, a resident of Maralal town.

Eric Lesintiyo, another resident, said he was shocked when he was asked to pay Sh20 for a tomato. He said he had paid that amount for three tomatoes only recently.

Mary Muthoni, a trader dealing in tomatoes and fruits, attributed the high prices to heavy rainfall. “Tomatoes do not do well under such weather. Production reduced recently and farmers increased the price, citing input costs,” she said.

Some residents blamed this on the construction of a tarmac road from Maralal town to Muwarak in Laikipia County, saying some sections were impassable.

RELATED TOPICS:
tomato prices hike
tomato farming
heavy rains

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

PATEL: The killer dam in pictures

PATEL: The killer dam in pictures

Schools still closed two weeks after flooding

Schools still closed two weeks after flooding

48 killed in Patel Dam tragedy in Nakuru

48 killed in Patel Dam tragedy in Nakuru

Eight people killed after Patel Dam bursts its banks in Solai, Nakuru

Eight people killed after Patel Dam bursts its banks in Solai, Nakuru

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Smart Harvest

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited