Tomato prices skyrocket in Samburu, a kilo going for Sh150

| Published Fri, May 11th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 10th 2018 at 22:08 GMT +3

The prices of tomatoes in Maralal town have doubled in the past one month because of reduced supply in the market.

According to traders, the price of tomatoes shot up a week after heavy rainfall in areas where tomatoes are grown.

A kilo of tomatoes is currently selling at Sh150, up from Sh70 last month. “We hear produce such as tomatoes are rotting in Laikipia, but it is not easy to get them here. The little that is being supplied is being sold at a very high price,” said Amos Murimi, a resident of Maralal town.

Eric Lesintiyo, another resident, said he was shocked when he was asked to pay Sh20 for a tomato. He said he had paid that amount for three tomatoes only recently.

Mary Muthoni, a trader dealing in tomatoes and fruits, attributed the high prices to heavy rainfall. “Tomatoes do not do well under such weather. Production reduced recently and farmers increased the price, citing input costs,” she said.

Some residents blamed this on the construction of a tarmac road from Maralal town to Muwarak in Laikipia County, saying some sections were impassable.