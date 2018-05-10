Sarit Centre to resume business next week after fire incident

| Published Thu, May 10th 2018 at 17:04, Updated May 10th 2018 at 17:52 GMT +3

Sarit Centre Mall

The Sarit Centre management on Thursday announced that the mall had been certified as structurally sound and it would be re-opening towards the end of next week.

Business stalled and traders were left counting losses after a fire broke out on the ground floor of the mall last Friday (May 4, 2018). The building was however evacuated swiftly and no casualties were reported in relation to the incident.

Firefighters at the mall on Friday May 4, 2018

Firefighting services were prompt to quell the fire that damaged property of unknown value in its wake.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the emergency personnel and first responders who came to our aid,” said the management in a statement on Thursday. Assessing the extent of damage following the Friday May 4, 2018 inferno at Sarit Centre.

On Monday, the mall’s tenants were able to survey their respective outlets and assess the extent of damage (if any).

The management has since apologized for the inconvenience and disruption caused by incident and assured tenants that swift repairs were underway.

“The mall has been certified as structurally sound by the relevant authorities. We are now working round the clock to complete the repair and restoration works in a safe and timely manner. For those tenants whose outlets have been affected by the fire, we have identified temporary spaces within the mall for them to trade in to minimise disruption of their businesses,” read part of the press statement. Some shops damaged by the May 4, 2018 fire at Sarit Centre

The mall is set to be re-opened for business next week.

“We are aiming to re-open the mall for trade towards the end of next week, and will provide further updates as our repair and restoration works continue,” said the management.

