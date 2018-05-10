How to have fun with sequel wall art

| Published Thu, May 10th 2018 at 11:02, Updated May 10th 2018 at 11:05 GMT +3

Sequel art

In summary It’s one thing to have good quality pictures and quite another to hang them correctly

Sequel wall art refers to pictures or paintings that share a linking element or a common style, theme, border, frame or colour. It’s one thing to have good quality pictures and quite another to hang them correctly.

The first step is to put together the pictures or paintings you want to put up. Martha Stewart suggests arranging and re-arranging them on the floor until you find the order that is most pleasing to your eye.

Next step is to measure and mark where you will hammer the picture hook onto the wall specific to sequel photographs. Measure the space between the photos with Using a pencil or a masking tape to make sure it is the same. Arrange them in symmetry or asymmetry or one photo can be slightly higher than the other for a slightly diagonal effect.

For ease of viewing without craning the neck, hang pictures at eye level rather than close to the ceiling. The positioning wall paintings, photographs or artwork, which we put on a wooden rod adjacent to the ceiling are a no-no.

Factor in the room’s architecture as well as height of furniture when positioning your picture. For example, if a room has a headboard above the bed, then the picture frame should be positioned between the edge of the headboard and the ceiling.

Always ensure that the picture or painting is secure to avoid accidental falls and breakages or even injury to unsuspecting passers-by. Large paintings can be secured using D-rings at each side of the frame to support the weight.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

Select the number of walls which you will adorn with art and leave some blank space so that the room does not get too busy and so that the eye has a place to rest. The cleaner blank wall spaces you have, the more your painting will stand out.

[email protected]