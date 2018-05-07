Energy CS Keter commissions 220kV Athi-Embakasi underground cable

| Published Mon, May 7th 2018 at 16:15, Updated May 7th 2018 at 16:19 GMT +3

Some of the Kenya Power underground cables located in Nairobi. [Wilberforce Okwiri/Standard]

Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter has today commissioned the 220kV Athi River-Embakasi underground cable that passes though the Nairobi National Park.

Being the first of its kind in the country, it will serve as an alternative means of power supply to Nairobi and its environs and greatly improve the reliability and availability of power in the city.

Speaking during the function, Keter emphasized the importance of the line that includes achieving grid stability and reliability hence creating an attractive climate for investors in the region.

“The line will provide an alternative means of power supply to Nairobi and its surroundings as well as reduce the cost of power through reduction of transmission losses”, he said in Embakasi.

Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Ltd (KETRACO) Chairman Eng James Rege, who accompanied the CS said the completion, testing and energization of the underground cable was a landmark for the company and the power industry in the region.

“Although the project has faced numerous challenges including multiple vandalism incidents, we are glad the first such cable in the region is now complete and for the first time a physical ring around Nairobi metropolis is a reality”, he said.

According to the officials, an underground cable that runs a total of seven kilometres out of the 100km 220kV ring was necessary since it falls within the National park as well as in the flight path area. It was also necessary to preserve the Park’s aesthetics.

The biggest challenge that the project has faced is vandalism. The section has suffered from at least eight incidents of vandalism in the last four years causing unnecessary delays and escalated costs.

Other challenges included the recent flooding and the extra care needed to minimize human-animal interaction.

“The project will enhance power reliability in Nairobi especially when our power distribution partner, KPLC complete their 220/60 kV line from Embakasi sub-station to the CBD and other areas around the city”, KETRACO’s Managing Director Fernandes Barasa added.

The underground cable will act as a bridge through which two major projects (Mombasa-Nairobi and Suswa-Isinya) get access to Nairobi and connect the biggest cities in Kenya with the Ol Karia geothermal fields.