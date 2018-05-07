Tronics Limited makes foray into Kenya

| Published Mon, May 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 6th 2018 at 17:57 GMT +3

Hussein Datoo, Managing Director,Tronic Kenya Ltd during the interview with the Standard at their Industrial area offices,Enterprise road,Nairobi [Elvis Ogina.Standard]

A Dubai-based firm has set up shop in the country. Tronics Ltd will be looking to elbow out Chinese and Indian companies that currently dominate Kenya’s electronic goods market.

The company has made inroads in Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, Malawi, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Tronics Managing Director Hussein Datoo (pictured) said on Friday in Nairobi the company would target the 47 counties, where it aims to link up with dealers to expand its market share.

He said the firm had opened branches in Nakuru, Eldoret, Kisumu, and Mombasa. “We have been in Tanzania for 11 years as well as in other neighbouring markets.

All that time, we have been watching the Kenyan market from a distance. After seeing how the Chinese are dominating, we also decided to join in and showcase our products,” he said.

Mr Datoo said the company was, however, wary of the problem of counterfeits, which he termed a major hindrance to doing business.

The firm’s traditional markets are in the Middle East and a few other African nations.