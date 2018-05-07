Vivo Energy Sh273 billion IPO goes live Next Story
Security: Alert over computer chip flaws

By BBC | Published Mon, May 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 6th 2018 at 17:33 GMT +3
In January, computer firms rushed to fix the Meltdown and Spectre flaws that, under certain conditions, allowed attackers to steal data.

Security researchers have found eight novel flaws in computer chips that are similar to the 'serious' bugs found earlier this year.

The latest discoveries let data be stolen in similar ways and have been shown to work under lab conditions.

Chip-makers are now analysing the bug reports before details are made public. German tech news magazine c’t broke the news about the eight bugs.

It said several security teams had discovered the flaws - which it dubbed 'Spectre Next Generation'.

 The teams that uncovered the Spectre NG family of flaws have followed standard bug disclosure protocols and given chip-makers and others 90 days to respond.

