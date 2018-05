| Published Mon, May 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 6th 2018 at 17:29 GMT +3

Tejas Hirani is a teenage formula gulf driver, he has scoop awards internationally. Photo by WILLIS AWANDU/STANDARD

Six lucky Kenyans will get a chance to watch one of the Formula 1 Grand Prix races anywhere in the world, thanks to an ongoing Kenya Breweries Ltd (KBL) promo.

The winners in the 12-week promo dubbed ‘Experience Formula 1 with Johnnie Walker’, the KBL head of spirits, AnnJoy Muhoro, said in a statement, would also enjoy access to the Johnnie Walker VIP hospitality tent.

ALSO READ: Daniel Ricciardo wins Chinese Grand Prix beating Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel