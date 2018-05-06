Windfall for counties as tourism investors flock to villages

| Published Sun, May 6th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 5th 2018 at 20:08 GMT +3

The structure of Barracuda Resort in Homa Bay county. The hotel is viewed as a key facility that promotes ecotourism in South Nyanza region. [James Omoro, Standard]

Homa Bay County is banking on its unexplored sites and new gateways to improve fortunes of its nascent tourism sector.

In the era of devolution, tourism is viewed as an important industry that holds the promise of more jobs and steady cash flows into counties’ economies.

Challenges of poor infrastructure notwithstanding, Homa Bay and neighbouring Migori are surging on, with bold plans being implemented to revamp the industry.

Homa Bay’s major attractions include Nyamgondho wuod Ombare, a historic site of a man who turned into a tree along the shores of Lake Victoria in Suba South Sub County.

There are also hot springs and swamps inhabited by flamingo in Rachuonyo North Sub County.

Rangwe Sub County is home to the renowned Kochia Kagan traditional dance troupes, one of the few remaining groups that capture the Luo traditional dances and culture.

The county is keen on opening up every village to explore tourism opportunities.

Promoting ecotourism

Homa Bay County Executive for Tourism Roseline Odhiambo says her department is committed to promoting ecotourism.

She is upbeat that the sector is now more promising in the wake of new facilities and infrastructure coming up.

Amid the clamour, the contribution of private investors has been notable.

In the past five years, more hotels have mushroomed in the villages and along the shores of the lake to tap into unexploited attraction sites.

They include Jabali Country Lodge in Rachuonyo East Sub County, Rusinga Island Lodge in Suba North, Cold Springs and Tourist hotels in Homa Bay Sub County and Roman Green in Rachuonyo North Sub County.

And recently, a group of businessmen opened another mega hotel, seen as a new frontier in opening up the remote Kochia ward to visitors.

Barracuda Resort enables tourists from far flung areas to lodge and explore the scenic lakeside.

It lies between Homa Bay town and Kendu Bay.

Pay off

Barracuda General Manager Josephat Idachi believes their foray into the hospitality sector will pay off.

The hotel, run by a board of directors, now serves as the main avenue for tourists to access various parts of the county.

“We charge rooms at different rates to enable customers with little cash to get accommodated,” he said.

The room charges range between Sh2,500 and Sh5,000.

Many tourists drive to the hotel to sample the serene environment and the rich cultures. The hotel is known for its traditional meals.

George Oriro, a resident of Siaya County, says many tourists now prefer village-based hotels for more relaxation.

“The thing that makes one wake up in the morning here is the singing of birds, which marks the dawn of day. It is free from noise pollution,” Mr Oriro said.

The county is calling on investors to explore villages in establishing more hotels.

“We want to work more closely with every investor,” said Ms Odhiambo.

