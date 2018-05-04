Power bills to go down in July, agency assures

| Published Fri, May 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 4th 2018 at 17:47 GMT +3

Kenya Power MD Ken Tarus and Energy Regulatory Commission Director General Pavel Robert Oimeke respond to high electricity bills when they appeared before the National Assembly Energy Committee at Parliament on May 3, 2018. [Boniface Okendo/Standard]

Following months of public uproar over inflated electricity bills, the prices are set to come down by July.

The Energy ministry, Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) and Kenya Power yesterday commitment to review tariffs.

Energy Principal Secretary Joseph Njoroge and his team, who appeared before the Senate Energy committee, said ERC was harmonising tariffs that have remained constant for seven years.

Senators sought to know why Kenyans shoulder the cost of high generation yet there were unit companies like Kengen and other private entities that Kenya Power could get power from in times of crisis.

Nominated Senator Mary Seneta said: “Kenyans are suffering. They are slapped with bills they cannot pay. They are annoyed. High bills also impact negatively on the economy.”

The PS, Kenya Power Managing Director Ken Tarus and ERC Director General Pavel Robert Oimeke said the new tariffs would be effective in July.

“We are done with the first week of reconciliation. In the next week, we will have a report forwarded to the ministry for consideration,” committed Dr Tarus.

“I can confirm to Kenyans that the cost of electricity will go down and therefore it is not just the usual talk.”

Njoroge attributed the recent inflated power bills to a number of factors, including the prolonged drought witnessed between January and March, which led to a 16-metre drop of water levels at Masinga Dam.

“If we continue to get rains, then I can assure Kenyans that things will drastically change and even the cost of producing power will reduce,” he said.