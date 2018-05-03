Jumia slashes delivery fees by more than half

| Published Thu, May 3rd 2018 at 00:03, Updated May 3rd 2018 at 00:06 GMT +3

[Photo: Courtesy]

Online marketplace Jumia has slashed fees for delivery of orders within Nairobi by more than half.

In a move expected to expand e-commerce in the country, customers will now pay Sh100 to have their products delivered within the city, down from Sh250 previously.

Managing Director Sam Chappatte said in a statement the move is aimed at making it more cost-effective for clients to buy fast moving consumer items from the platform and enhance the customer experience.