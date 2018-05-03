Airtel joins the 4G party Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Jumia slashes delivery fees by more than half

By Dominic Omondi | Published Thu, May 3rd 2018 at 00:03, Updated May 3rd 2018 at 00:06 GMT +3
[Photo: Courtesy]

Online marketplace Jumia has slashed fees for delivery of orders within Nairobi by more than half.

In a move expected to expand e-commerce in the country, customers will now pay Sh100 to have their products delivered within the city, down from Sh250 previously.

ALSO READ: Zuku loses 12pc market share to rivals Safaricom, Jamii

Managing Director Sam Chappatte said in a statement the move is aimed at making it more cost-effective for clients to buy fast moving consumer items from the platform and enhance the customer experience.

RELATED TOPICS:
jumia
smartphone
internet

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Jumia to give away movie tickets

Jumia to give away movie tickets

#IfikieWazazi :Uproar over teens online conduct

#IfikieWazazi :Uproar over teens online conduct

Youth inspires Huawei’s new Y series smartphones

Youth inspires Huawei’s new Y series smartphones

4 apps that make browsing a lot easier

4 apps that make browsing a lot easier

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited