Airtel to offer fast data speeds, double data on new 4G network

| Published Wed, May 2nd 2018 at 12:38, Updated May 2nd 2018 at 12:41 GMT +3

Airtel Kenya Managing Director Prasanta Das Sarma speaking during the launch of 4G network in Nairobi today May 2,2018.(James Wanzala,Standard)

Airtel Kenya on Wednesday launched its 4G service in the country.

The new service that comes after its major competitors Orange, Jamii Telecom and Safaricom rollout in February, 2018 and December 2017 and December 2014 respectively aims to offer faster internet speeds for its customers.

Airtel customers who have been enjoying a great deal of improved services in the past couple of the months, will now experience even greater connectivity speeds with the 4G network with its fast browsing speeds and improved network responsiveness.

The new 4G experience offers the customers the joy of access to more media on their devices.

The launch comes with a delightful double data offer to all customers who have a 4G handset and 4G SIM card subscribing to the amazing monthly bundle.

In addition to that, any Airtel customer who upgrades his SIM to 4G will get a 2GB bonus free. Customers can do self-upgrade of their SIM to 4G by dialing *100# and selecting the upgrade menu.

They can also get a 4G SIM free of charge from any Airtel shop.

The Airtel 4G will initially be available in Nairobi and Mombasa followed by extended investment and roll out to other towns and cities as part of the on-going plan quality of service improvement plan.

Besides the 4G, Airtel continuously upgrading its 2G and 3G networks for better customer experience.

In a statement, Airtel Kenya Managing Director Prasanta Das Sarma expressed his delight on at the occasion that marks yet another great milestone for the company in Kenya.

“Airtel is committed to continuously innovate and improve the quality of its products and services for a delightful customer experience. We believe we have launched our 4G service at the most opportune time especially now that many customers have access to more 4G enabled handsets and devices."

The newly launched Airtel 4G network is among the fastest developing systems in the history of mobile telecommunications.

Its advantages are already impacting service delivery in various businesses and industries from health care to automobile industries among others.

