Raila calls off economic boycott

| Published Wed, May 2nd 2018 at 09:53, Updated May 2nd 2018 at 10:01 GMT +3

Brookside Milk

Opposition chief Raila Odinga has officially called off an economic boycott of firms the Opposition targeted after last year's disputed presidential election.

Raila asked his supporters to start using products from mobile phone service provider Safaricom as well as Brookside Dairy Ltd, Bidco Industries and Haco Industries, saying the boycott no longer served any purpose.

Speaking at Uhuru Park Tuesday, the National Super Alliance (NASA) leader said his truce with President Uhuru Kenyatta put an end to rising political temperatures in the country.

“I (called for the boycott) because I was bitter with the outcome of the elections. We have agreed to work together with my brother Uhuru Kenyatta for the betterment of the nation. I therefore lift the boycott order we had issued against the four firms. We’ve forgiven Safaricom, Bidco, Brookside and Haco. Our people can now trade, use and buy products from these firms,” Raila said.

He said he and the President were ironing out issues that arose from the disputed election.

“We’ve even formed a committee that will see peace and reconciliation reached among our supporters,” he said.

The former Prime Minister also assured his supporters that the truce had not created a rift between him and NASA co-principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula.

“NASA is very strong,” he said.