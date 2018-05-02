Sonko wants ageing workforce to quit county job

| Published Wed, May 2nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 1st 2018 at 23:45 GMT +3

City Hall has asked its ageing staff to voluntarily retire in a move that is set to affect about 70 per cent of the workforce.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko yesterday said the majority of workers were scheduled to retire in the next decade.

ALSO READ: Labour Day goodies

“Most of our workers are over 50 years of age, and will be retiring in 10 years. We have requested them to take early retirement. No one will be forced to retire. Those who still feel that they are strong enough to work can continue working,” said Sonko.

Sonko, who made the remarks during Labour Day celebrations at Uhuru Park in Nairobi, said his administration was determined to ensure the costly initiative succeeds.

Sending the workers home early is expected to cost in excess of Sh1 billion.

The governor further noted that a big chunk of the Sh12 billion revenue collection was spent on salaries, leading to stalled development projects.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Unskilled workers

A recent report by the County Assembly’s Finance and Budget committee indicated that out of more than 14,000 workers, 8,400 had bare minimum education standards and were unskilled, while only 240 workers are professionals.

Consequently, the report recommended that the county avoids hiring and replacing staff until the expenditure on wages and salaries drops to 32 per cent in the 2020/21 financial year.

And in a veiled attack directed at his critics, Sonko said he was tired of political blackmail and told his 'detractors' that time for politicking had ended with the elections.

ALSO READ: Were Muriuki’s attackers Sonko men?

He said the raging floods in parts of the city were not isolated because the whole country was experiencing heavy downpours that have caused destruction.

Lately, the governor has been under attack over alleged mismanagement of the city that is now choking under garbage and poor drainage. “Let’s stop this bad politics. I am very bitter, but this is for another day,” said Sonko.