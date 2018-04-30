Kenyans still prefer letters as 16 million sent last year

| Published Mon, April 30th 2018 at 11:05, Updated April 30th 2018 at 11:13 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: The number of letters sent in the three months to December last year grew from 16.02 million last year to 16.03 million, a new survey by Communications Authority of Kenya says.

Total courier items sent locally were recorded at 1.8 million up from 1.7 million items posted during the previous period marking an increase of 8.4 per cent.

International incoming letters declined by 1.3 per cent during the quarter under review to post 1.06 million from 1.07 million letters posted in the previous quarter.

On the contrary, international outgoing letters grew by 0.6 per cent to post 1.09 million letters.

According to the Communications Authority, the number of postal and private courier outlets remained unchanged at 623 and 997 respectively between October-December 2017.

Electronic mails and instant phone messaging are among the challenges postal and courier services face. Kenya, like other countries across the globe has embraced the new technologies in communication, replacing the traditional postal services.

The Communications Authority quarterly report is based on data provided by service providers in the communications sector as per their license conditions.