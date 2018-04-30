Government supplies 18 litres of Dimilin to fight fall armyworms

| Published Mon, April 30th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 29th 2018 at 20:27 GMT +3

Jane Kisia, a farmer at Korowe village in Nyando Kisumu county at her maize farm that has been largely invaded by the deadly fall army warms. (Collins Oduor, Standard)

The county government has introduced a crop insurance scheme on a pilot basis to cushion farmers against losses caused by the fall armyworm invasion.

So far, two sub-counties where the armyworms attacked farms last season have benefited from the scheme.

“A consortium of eight stakeholders are using Area Yield Index Premiums subsidised by the Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation,” said county crops officer Reuben Chumba, adding that farmers were paying Sh500 per acre.

According to Mr Chumba, the pilot project will cover two sub-counties before being rolled out to the remaining areas.

“Currently, 367 farmers are targeted, with at least Sh105,000 in premiums expected to be paid to the insurance firms involved,” he said.

The county has received 18 litres of Dimilin, an insecticide, from the national government. This will be distributed to the four sub-counties, according to Chumba.

Meanwhile, maize farmers in some parts of Western region have formed village blocks to help pool resources to deal with the fall armyworm menace.

The blocks have been formed in Kakamega and Vihiga counties.

“A village block comprises several households with a view to sharing and exchanging experiences as well as mobilising resources, however little, to help us prevent and control further spread of the deadly pest,” said Zachary Ombete, a farmer from Ebusembe village in Emuhaya sub-county, Vihiga.

He is among 150 farmers trained in the economic importance of cereals, detection and life cycle of the fall armyworm, mode of attack and control measures.

The farmers were also taught about types of chemicals, assembly and use of a knapsack sprayer, spraying techniques and safe use of pesticides.