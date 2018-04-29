Joho ban rattles tuk tuk sector in Mombasa

| Published Sun, April 29th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 29th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3

Tuk tuks in Mombasa

Tuk tuk operators have urged Governor Hassan Joho to lift the ban on the registration of the three-wheelers.

Mombasa Tuk Tuk Association chairman Chrispine Opondo and Secretary General Mohamed Musa and Tuk Tuk Owners and Drivers Association chairman Obedi Muruli Saturday pleaded with the governor to extend time to allow registration of the tuk-tuks already bought.

They said the ban came abruptly without formal communication.

“More than 600 tuk-tuks bought by our members have not operated since January 11. Majority of the buyers have loans to pay and families to feed. We urge the governor to reconsider his decision regarding the ban,” said Muruli.

But Transport Executive Taufiq Balala said the ban was not abrupt, as the tuk tuk operators were given a month to register the vehicles they had already acquired.

“We worked closely with the owners of newly-acquired tuk tuks and the three main dealers in the county to ensure those already bought were registered within one month. I am not aware of any new tuk tuks that have not been registered,” he said.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Governor Joho banned the registration of the three-wheelers in January over claims that they were causing congestion.

Balala said tuk tuks were too many in the county.

“There are more than 8,000 tuk tuks in Mombasa and they are responsible for congestion and pollution. They would have reached more than 10,000 in three years,” said Balala.

The county government has tried to effect the ban for the last three years.