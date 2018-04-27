Court releases man nabbed stealing 108 spoons from Uchumi Supermarket

| Published Fri, April 27th 2018 at 08:34, Updated April 27th 2018 at 08:38 GMT +3

Theophilus Mutunkei Sakaya in Mombasa law court where he admitted to stealing 108 spoons from Uchumi supermarket.

MOMBASA, KENYA: A man on Thursday left a Mombasa court in stitches after he admitted to stealing 108 pieces of spoons valued at Sh3, 780 from Uchumi supermarket.

Theophilus Mutunkei Sakaya admitted that he stole the spoons but did not disclose why he had decided to steal them.

He is accused that on April 21 2018 at Uchumi Supermarket situated along Moi Avenue, he stole the spoons.

However, Sakaya was later released by Senior Resident Magistrate Edgar Kagoni after he said that he wanted to go and burry her mother who had passed away.

He said that he was remorseful for stealing the spoons from the supermarket and that he would not repeat the mistake again.

"I plead for leniency. While in custody I was told that my mother passed away. I plead with this court to release so that I can go and bury my mother. I will not repeat the offence," pleaded Sakaya.

"I have considered the accused person mitigation and considering that all the spoons have been recovered, I discharge him under section 35 of the Criminal Penal Code," said Kagoni.

It is alleged that Sakaya walked into Uchumi Supermarket along Moi Avenue on April 24 2018 at around 9: 30 AM posing as a customer.

Sakaya headed straight to the shelf where spoons were and took nine bundles of spoons worth Sh3,780 and put them in his pocket front and walked towards the counter where he passed without presenting the spoons for payment at the paying till.

Sakaya was stopped by security guards, taken into an office where the spoons were recovered.

