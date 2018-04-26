County puts its money on dairy farming sector

| Published Thu, April 26th 2018 at 09:07, Updated April 26th 2018 at 09:21 GMT +3

One of the 35 milk cooling plants established across all wards to improve dairy farming. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

In summary A deal with processors set Sh35 per litre as the minimum payment

A county government-negotiated agreement has secured stable milk prices for farmers for the past four years.

Since the establishment of the dairy project by Governor Mwangi wa Iria, farmers affiliated to the 28 dairy co-operative societies have enjoyed a constant price of Sh35 per litre of milk.

Before then, farmers sold their produce at Sh17 per litre - on a good day.

Contracted processors

Under the agreement, Murang’a County Creameries (MCC) and contracted processors agreed that milk prices would not go below Sh35 and would be adjusted upwards whenever prices improved.

Farmers praised the deal, saying it saved them from unscrupulous brokers who sometimes disappeared before paying for milk supplies amounting to millions of shillings.

“Today, we have some money in the bank because the agreement ensures that the processors pay promptly,” said Jane Wambui, a dairy farmer in Gakoigo.

The agreement has since seen dairy farming become a commercial venture in many households, especially after the county government supported farmers with coolers.

“Availability of milk coolers has enabled more people to venture into dairy farming due to high monthly returns,” said Jerald Mwangi.

However, a Maragua-based milk plant established in 2014 remains incomplete despite equipment worth Sh250 million being brought in last year.

Mr Iria has blamed the delay in completing his flagship project on unavailability of funds.

Julius Maina, the MCC chairman, is optimistic that the processing plant will be completed in the current financial year after Members of the County Assembly started giving it more attention.

“Finances have been the challenge but we hope that this has been resolved,” said Mr Maina.

He added that there were structures in place to support farmers in dairy co-operative societies across the county with animal feeds.

In the last two months, the county government has injected Sh3 million to facilitate relocation of monkeys to the Aberdare Forest following rising complaints from small-scale farmers.

After the monkeys were moved by the Kenya Wildlife Service and youths in affected villages, the county distributed free certified seedlings to support the farmers who made losses from the monkey invasion.

The relocation was funded after a study revealed that farmers had made losses amounting Sh750 million.

Massive destruction

The monkeys destroyed Napier grass, bananas, fruits and coffee.

Three weeks ago, the county government started to distribute free seedlings and manure to farmers.

Three years ago, the county distributed coffee seedlings to replace varieties planted in the 1970s.

And last year, farmers were supplied with avocado seedlings.

