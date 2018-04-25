Sony introduces vivid, compact mobile projector in Kenya

| Published Wed, April 25th 2018 at 10:47, Updated April 25th 2018 at 10:53 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Sony Middle East and Africa is expanding its line of Pico Projector with the new ultra-portable MP-CD1 in the Kenya.

This new mobile projector fits in the palm of one’s hand, and can project content up to 120 inches in size from a short distance of 3.5m. The MP-CD1, which weighs 280 grams, instantly transforms any surface into a wide screen, making it perfect for on-the-go business presentations, gaming, outdoor events or movie nights with the family.

The projector’s vibrant display uses Texas Instruments DLP® IntelliBright™ technology, which employs advanced image processing algorithms to boost brightness without compromising on battery consumption. The projector’s unique design also allows it to maximise heat while still maintaining high brightness, in a pocket-sized form factor. With a rating of 105 ANSI lumens and 5,000mAh built-in battery, users can project clear and bright images for up to two hours of projection time.

The projector’s auto keystone correction ensures a full-screen display without distortion even when projected from an angle or onto an uneven surface, while dynamic picture mode enhances images and videos to optimal brightness and saturation. A standard tripod socket is also located on the underside of the device to facilitate projection on any surface – even on the ceiling.

With a speedy five second boot up time and easy HDMI connection, which accepts a wide variety of devices such as media-streaming dongles, smartphones, laptops and gaming consoles, the MP-CD1 ensures smooth presentations without delays. An optional HDMI dongle enables wireless connectivity with a variety of devices or for watching streaming content, thanks to simultaneous powering from a USB port to the dongle even during projection.

Charging the projector is simple, as it connects to a standard USB-C port, with no proprietary AC adaptor to carry or forget. Rated at 5V 3A, it can be charged quickly anywhere with an AC outlet or power bank.

Featuring a sleek aluminium body, simply slip the MP-CD1 into your briefcase or backpack and be prepared for any outdoor event, business pitch or weekend party.