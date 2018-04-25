Uchumi Supermarkets evicted from Moi Avenue branch, Mombasa

| Published Wed, April 25th 2018 at 10:22, Updated April 25th 2018 at 10:36 GMT +3

Casual Workers hired by an Auctioneer remove structures from Uchumi Supermaket, Mombasa's Moi Avenue

MOMBASA, KENYA: Uchumi supermarkets on Tuesday closed its Mombasa Avenue branch following eviction by auctioneers.

Casual workers hired by the auctioneer structures at the supermarket over unpaid rent arrears barring many from accessing the outlet.

ALSO READ: Uchumi exits Sarit Centre after 30 years’ stay

In February this year, the retailer announced that its half year losses had widened by 63 per cent to Sh895 million.

The cash-strapped retailer exited Sarit Centre in Nairobi early this year bringing to an end a three-decade old business story in the iconic business space.

In what could point to more branch closures lined up, the retailer will be exploring possible "relocation at other venues for our most unviable stores" to cost-effective locations.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Back in July, at the peak of cash crisis that saw its workers stage protests over missed pay, workers in the ranks of supervision told Weekend Business that then CEO had been summoned by the management of Sarit Centre over empty shelves in a building that is frequented by high-end customers.

In June 2016, revenue from the branch were Sh42.77 million being a drop of 67.1 per cent from Sh130.1 million in June 2015, according to figures shared by workers who asked for anonymity. The branch was once the best performer for the retailer and at times able to cover all the overheads in a month.

ALSO READ: Uchumi posts Sh895 million loss