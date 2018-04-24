System maintenance to affect token purchase, says Kenya Power

| Published Tue, April 24th 2018 at 10:16, Updated April 24th 2018 at 10:20 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Kenya Power customers will experience delays in the purchase of prepaid power tokens from today night following IT maintenance services.

The power utility firm said it will carry a minor maintenance exercise from 10.00pm, Tuesday, April 24 to 6am the following day.

“The service will affect service availability for the purchase and delivery of prepaid tokens,” said Kenya Power in a newspaper notice. “While the timing has been planned to result in the least disruption, we regret any inconvenience that may be experienced by customers.”

Last week, thousands of Kenyans were left without power after a system hitch at electricity distributor Kenya Power saw them unable to access tokens for their prepaid metres for two days.

Kenya Power had advised its customers via a text message to purchase the tokens from its banking halls that are only available in major towns.

Purchasing through mobile payment systems is faster and easier than queuing in physical outlets.