Funding: Congo says it has met criteria for IMF deal

By Reuters | Published Mon, April 23rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 22nd 2018 at 18:34 GMT +3
International Monetary Fund

Congo Republic says it has fulfilled the criteria for a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and had reached an agreement on a three-year programme aimed at turning around its debt-crippled economy. 

 The announcement appeared to contradict an earlier statement by the IMF, which said a programme would only be proposed to the Fund’s board once Congo was in compliance with IMF policies.

 IMF officials were not immediately available to react to the Congolese statement.

