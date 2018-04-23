Funding: Congo says it has met criteria for IMF deal

| Published Mon, April 23rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 22nd 2018 at 18:34 GMT +3

International Monetary Fund

Congo Republic says it has fulfilled the criteria for a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and had reached an agreement on a three-year programme aimed at turning around its debt-crippled economy.

The announcement appeared to contradict an earlier statement by the IMF, which said a programme would only be proposed to the Fund’s board once Congo was in compliance with IMF policies.

IMF officials were not immediately available to react to the Congolese statement.