DP Ruto launches chicken auction, recalls old days

Published Sun, April 22nd 2018 at 08:39

Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday retraced his days as a “hustler” when he launched a pioneer chicken auction at Kambi Kuku on the busy Eldoret-Uganda highway in Uasin Gishu County.

Surrounded by bodyguards and top government officials, Ruto stood at the same place he stood as a penniless and jobless youth as he hawked chicken years ago.

In the olden days, the DP traversed the vast county buying chicken from locals before re-selling them to motorists along the highway.

The open chicken market is strategically located along a railway crossing where Ruto and and other hawkers took advantage of slow traffic to reach out to potential customers.

“This ground is full of history since the name ‘hustler’ was coined from my chicken venture where I visited village after another to buy chicken. I am happy to note that since I left for politics, you have upscaled it to an auction,” said Ruto.

Traders at the point say the cost of chicken currently ranges between Sh400 to Sh700.

Record numbers

But unlike the past, at yesterday’s event, farmers from far and wide brought a record over 5,000 chicken, which were sold in the public auction.

And in less than half an hour, a whopping Sh5.7 million had exchanged hands, with each bird going for Sh1,200. The initiative was mooted by chicken sellers, including Ruto’s former colleagues.

The DP said just like the renowned Kimalel goat auction in neighbouring Baringo County, the chicken auction will be an annual event to ensure farmers break even from the trade.

“One of the Jubilee agenda is to ensure food security. Chicken provide us with meat as well as eggs and by making the venture sustainable and profitable, we shall achieve our focus,” he said.

He said the government will build a cold storage and a slaughterhouse for the sellers. Energy CS Charles Keter, Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen, Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago, MPs Caleb Kositany (Soy), Janet Sitienei (Turbo), Oscar Sudi (Kapseret), Gideon Keter (nominated), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), among other leaders, attended.

Mandago said chicken selling has a turnover of Sh500,000 daily at the Kambi Kuku and Kambi Nyasi selling points along the highway.

“This demonstrates that a chicken venture is profitable and requires minimal startup capital. As a county, we want to harness it to improve the livelihoods of residents,” he said.

He said his administration will facilitate formation of a cooperative for the chicken traders and give them loans to sustain the project.

Murkomen said, “It is important for young people to appreciate that employment is not about white collar jobs but includes the business of farming. Value addition in agriculture will create many jobs through cottage industries.”

Susan Masai, a chicken farmer, hailed the auction, saying it will ward off brokers who have been exploiting them for decades.

“I brought 20 chicken for sale and since the day I started chicken farming, I have never sold for that much. This is a nice move and many people will now embrace it since it does not have challenges like maize farming that has been frustrating,” said Mrs Masai.

She asked the government to subsidise chicken feeds to allow many locals take up the venture.

Samuel Kiplelei, who has been selling chicken at the spot for 18 years, says he remembers seeing Ruto sell chicken at the point.

“I was young but I remember seeing Ruto sell chicken at this point during weekends. Sometimes I could see him ride a bicycle with his school box,” said Kiplelei.