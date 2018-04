| Published Sat, April 21st 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 20th 2018 at 18:28 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta with Tony Elumelu, Chairman of United Bank for Africa and Founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation at State House, Nairobi by PSCU on 13TH APRIL 2018 PHOTO DAVID GICHURU

United Bank for Africa (UBA) has expressed interest in extending finance to companies in the energy and housing sectors.

The Nigerian lender, whose chairman Tony Elumelu was in Kenya recently, also said it would align its financing model with the Government’s Big Four agenda.

Mr Elumelu, who met with President Uhuru Kenyatta during his visit said the bank is already pursuing strategic projects in seven counties.