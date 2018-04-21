| Published Sat, April 21st 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 20th 2018 at 18:15 GMT +3

Emilly Bunoro showing Mulburry leaves used for feeding worms at Shiseno Village, Ikolomani Constituency on June 24, 2015. The worms provide raw materials used for making silk thread. - BY CHRISPEN SECHERE

Many farmers in Western have for a long time relied on maize and sugarcane farming as a source of livelihood.

They also grow tea, coffee and millet but due to unpredictable weather patterns, they have suffered huge losses resulting from low yields.

ALSO READ: Ruto explains delay in paying maize farmers

Most farmers are now abandoning traditional crops for silkworm farming.

Sericulture – the rearing of silkworms for production of raw silk – is becoming popular in the region.

The farmers say this new venture is less susceptible to bad weather conditions, as the mulberry trees, which are fed to silkworms, are hardy and require little water.

Against this backdrop the Government has established a National Sericulture Research Centre at the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation (Kalro) in partnership with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

In the five-year partnership, the Kalro stations at Kakamega and Kibos will carry out further research on viability of sericulture using biological and molecular genetic technology in a bid to increase silk production in the country.

Kasina Muo, the Head of National Sericulture Research Centre, says silk farming is a good venture that can alleviate poverty among small-holder farmers.

Mr Muo says products from silk are costly and could easily turn around the country’s Gross Domestic Product as compared to foreign exchange earnings from exportation of coffee, tea and pyrethrum.

He says the over 700 silkworm farmers in the country are reaping millions of shillings.

ALSO READ: Protests as NCPB puts maize stock up for sale

“In the world market, a garment made of silk costs $133-150 (approximately Sh13,300-Sh15,000), with major producing countries being China, India, Uzbekistan, Brazil, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam and Iran,” says Muo.

Muo says the country has many ecological zones suitable for silk farming.

In Western region, sericulture farming is practised in Budalang’i, Ikolomani, Busia town, Kakamega Central and Emuhaya.

Muo says the leaves of mulberry trees are also used to treat prostate cancer and high blood pressure, and feed animals. The fruits are used in making jam.

In Kenya, current acreage of mulberry stands at 250, spread over Western, Nyanza, and Rift Valley and Coast regions.

Elizabeth Anyango from Ikolomani Sub-county who quit maize farming in 2016 and ventured into silk farming says the project is more rewarding.

Ms Anyango says the project was introduced in the area in 2012 by the Kenya Agricultural Production Agri-business Programme but many people did not buy into the idea.

ALSO READ: War against armyworms could cost Sh1 billion

“Those who were interested were given worms and taught how to run the project. I also planted mulberry trees in my small farm, which are the main diets for silkworms, “she says.