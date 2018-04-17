Ashden Awards attracts several East African organisations

| Published Tue, April 17th 2018 at 14:16, Updated April 17th 2018 at 14:24 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Several energy firms from East Africa have been shortlisted for the 2018 International Ashden Awards.

The Ashden Awards are a globally recognised measure of excellence in the field of sustainable energy and winners receive tailored support to help scale up their work and a prize of up to £20,000.

The firms include Angaza, KopaGas and Lean Energy Solutions.

Angaza has expertise in integrating Pay As You Go technology with clean energy products and is helping manufacturers and distributors to make sustainable solutions affordable to the world’s one billion off-grid customers.

KopaGas on the other side has developed the world's first smart liquid petroleum gas (LPG) meter designed to remove barriers to clean cooking in Sub-Saharan Africa. The technology enables medium and low-income households to switch from dirty and expensive charcoal to much cleaner LPG.



While Lean Energy Solutions manufactures briquettes using agricultural waste to power boilers in factories producing consumer goods. Boilers using briquettes are cheaper to run and have a lower carbon footprint than diesel-fired boilers.

"The Ashden Awards are in their 18th year and I never fail to be enormously impressed and inspired by the way people around the globe are embracing the very latest technical advances and trends in a bid to bring clean energy to all. This year’s shortlisted organisations are an incredibly exciting group, each helping us in different ways to transition to a low carbon world that brings huge environmental, health and economic benefits,” said Sarah Butler Sloss, Ashden’s Founder Director.



Other shortlisted organisations include Association la Voûte Nubienne, Chhattisgarh State Renewable Energy Development Agency, Ecozen Solutions among others.

The shortlisted organisations are now undergoing a rigorous judging process involving a panel of industry experts and technical assessments.

The overall winners will be presented with their Award at a prestigious ceremony at the Royal Geographical Society in London on Thursday 14 June.