‘Employers exploiting legal gaps to fire workers’ Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Careers

Kenya police finally get back cash after pay cut saga

By Cyrus Ombati | Published Mon, April 16th 2018 at 08:17, Updated April 16th 2018 at 08:21 GMT +3
Police recruits at a past function (PHOTO: FILE)

NAIROBI, KENYA: The pay of junior police officers whose salaries were drastically reduced in March has been reinstated.

Some officers who logged into the Government’s human resource online portal said their April payslips show they would get higher salaries.

ALSO READ: Matiang’i, Boinnet now face jail in Miguna Saga

“We have seen the payslips and they indicate we will get more cash. It is the reimbursement of the money they took away from the graduates and the disabled,” said one of them.

The officers affected by the pay cuts were those who had been rewarded with higher salaries after acquiring university degrees. Others had been exempted from paying taxes because of disabilities. The Kenya Revenue Authority exempts the disabled from heavy taxation.

The decision to reduce the salaries was prompted by an audit conducted by the National Police Service Commission that revealed that some graduate officers had colluded with some of their seniors to get higher pay.

The officers took advantage of a gap in their employment terms that allowed graduates to earn higher salaries than colleagues with lower academic qualifications.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

This triggered a rush for higher qualifications as officers who joined the service on the strength of a secondary school certificate sought university degrees.

After the pay cut, officers with loans and mortgages were left with no income.

RELATED TOPICS:
IG Boinnet
George Kinoti

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Police on trail of man conning MPs money

Police on trail of man conning MPs money

State loses bid to block Miguna return

State loses bid to block Miguna return

DCI personnel moved in mass changes

DCI personnel moved in mass changes

Police to recruit graduates only in August

Police to recruit graduates only in August

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Careers

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited