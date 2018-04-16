Probe into conservationist’s death progressing well, DCI Kinoti says

| Published Mon, April 16th 2018 at 07:44, Updated April 16th 2018 at 07:50 GMT +3

Renowned conservationist Esmond Bradley who was killed at his home in Karen, Nairobi. [Photo: Courtesy]

NAIROBI, KENYA: Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti said detectives handling the matter had recorded statements from at least 20 people and that more were lined up.

Mr Martin, an American and investigator into illegal trade in ivory and rhino, was killed in his Karen home in February.

ALSO READ: CS Matiang’i among owners of controversial Karen land

“We already have some people in court but the investigations are on. We are progressing well and pointing to a case of pure murder to grab property,” said Mr Kinoti without elaborating.

He was responding to concerns that the investigation was dragging.

Targeted property

Police said they believed the killers targeted Martin’s 20-acre prime land in Karen.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Lawyer Guy Spencer Elms denied he had the title deed to the land.

He also denied any knowledge of plans by police to talk to him and said nobody had contacted him.

“I’m hearing that from you for the first time,” Mr Elms said when contacted.

Police are also lining up some officials at the National Land Commission (NLC) for questioning.

Officials handling the case said the NLC officials tried to aid the transfer of Martin’s 20-acre piece of land to other parties.

Martin was the third owner of the land. It originally belonged to the founder of the scouting movement, Robert Powell, popularly known as Lord Baden Powell.

Powell sold the land to another man, who later also transferred it to Martin