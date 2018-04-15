Governor Kuti partners with Kenya Wildlife Service to revive ailing game parks

| Published Sun, April 15th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 14th 2018 at 18:50 GMT +3

The deplorable state of Isiolo game parks at Buffalo Springs and Shaba National Reserves. The administration under former Governor Godana Doyo had planned to lease it to a South African firm. Will the new CEO Mohammed Kuti agree? The park is rundown and there more livestock with armed herders than wildlife now. Photos Ali Abdi

Isiolo Governor Mohamed Kuti has partnered with the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) to revive three ailing game parks.

This is a reversal of the plan by his predecessor Godana Doyo to enter into public-private partnership with African Parks of South Africa to manage the game sanctuaries.

“They wanted to auction the parks to foreigners as if Kenya is a banana republic,” Dr Kuti said during his campaigns prior to last year’s General Election.

In January, he said a county tourism board would be constituted to inject life into the parks that are a major revenue earner for the region.

The governor on Monday met top regional KWS officials within Meru Conservation Area (MCA) where they agreed on the partnership that will see KWS spearhead the crucial security sector within Buffalo Springs, Shaba and Bisanadi National Reserves.

MCA, part of the northern tourism circuit, includes Meru, Laikipia, Samburu and Marsabit.

Kuti defended his move, saying "the entire security system in the reserves currently managed by county game rangers has totally collapsed. KWS is a reputable State corporation and we trust them.

“There are cases of indiscipline, infighting, laxity, corruption and failure to adhere to an established chain of command among our game rangers, which had been tolerated for long."

Isiolo County has 68 game rangers, and 15 have so far been suspended.

During the meeting at his office, Kuti was accompanied by tourism executive Tiyah Galgalo, County Secretary Ahmed Galgalo and Julius Cheptei, KWS assistant director in charge of parks and reserves in the northern tourism circuit.

Isiolo generated over Sh200 million annually from tourism in the 1990s, second only to Narok, but the revenue had fallen to an average Sh80 million by 2017. This was largely attributed to poor management and insecurity.

A recent Auditor General’s report indicated that a major portion of revenue collected from the parks was not banked by the previous administration.

Kuti said apart from improving security, the county government wants to market and raise its revenue generation from the three reserves in partnership with KWS. He aims to collect Sh350 million annually by next year from the parks.

RESTORE CONFIDENCE

KWS said Mr Cheptei will assist the county administration to come up with structures that will restore investor and tourists’ confidence in the three wildlife sanctuaries.

The county rangers, most of them currently acting as security guards at offices and homes of senior officers, will be expected to undergo a refresher course. Thirty KWS rangers are set to be stationed at the parks.

Managerial challenges, insecurity and poor infrastructure have thwarted efforts to reviving the game parks.

Tourism executive in the former government, Suleiman Shunu took local stakeholders on a tour of Akagera Game Park in Rwanda, aimed at getting their support to support the plan to engage the South African firm.

African Parks also manages game parks in Malawi, Zambia, DR Congo, Central Africa Republic, Congo and Chad.

An 18-member lobby group called Operation Save Isiolo Game Reserves was thereafter formed. It was led by Hussein Abduba who served as a councillor and chairman of the defunct Isiolo County Council.

Shunu said at the time that the administration was forced to hire services of Kenya Police Reservists to secure the parks.

In 2015, clashes between the Turkana and Samburu herders deep inside Buffalo Springs left a number of wildlife including seven rare Grevy’s zebra dead.

“There are more livestock than wildlife (in the parks) and things are getting out of hand," the minister said.