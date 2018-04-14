?Firm applies for prospecting licence to mine copper within Mombasa County

| Published Sat, April 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 13th 2018 at 22:40 GMT +3

Cabinet Secretary for Petroleum and Mining John Munyes

A firm has applied for a licence from the Mining Ministry to prospect for copper and manganese in Mombasa County.

In a Gazette notice Vol CXX-No 42 of April 6, 2018 Cabinet Secretary for Petroleum and Mining John Munyes cited Al Mashriq Investment as the company that has shown interest.

“Application for a prospecting licence notice is given by virtue of section 34 of Mining Act that an application for prospecting licence by Al Mashriq Investment has been lodged with the Ministry,’’ Munyes said.

The application particulars include no PL/2017/0033 and covers an area of 11.7261 square kilometres within Mombasa County with minerals being sought as copper and manganese.

Mombasa is Kenya’s smallest county and most of it constitutes an island and outlying areas on the south and north coast mainlands. It is densely populated and has, previously not been known to have minerals.

The gazette notice does not indicate where the proposed prospecting will be concentrated. Munyes further said any objection to granting prospecting licence may be made in writing addressed to the CS -Mining P.O Box 30009-00100 GPO, Nairobi not later than 21 days of the publication of the notice.

Meanwhile, Kenya’s largest mining venture, Kwale Mineral Sands being undertaken by Base Titanium has spent more than Sh1 billion on community development.