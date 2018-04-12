Questions as another fire incident destroys property in Kibuye market

| Published Thu, April 12th 2018 at 14:00, Updated April 12th 2018 at 14:15 GMT +3

A picture of Kibuye market stalls. (Photo: Denish Ochieng/ Standard)

KISUMU, KENYA: Traders in Kisumu are counting losses estimated at millions after fire razed down part of Kibuye market on Wednesday night.

The 8 pm inferno is one of the many that has affected the large open air market whose planned modernisation by the county government has also stalled as residents continue to raise questions over the cause of the fires.

While some traders claimed that the fire could have been as a result of an electric fault, others claim it might have been as a result of illegal power connections or an arson attack.

Among the areas that were affected included workshops and grocery stalls that are built in the same location that was affected by another inferno last year.

Joseph Opondo, one of the victims said that they were surprised to receive reports that their stalls were up in flames moments after they had closed their businesses for the day.

He noted that the fire burnt down furniture valued at over Sh1 million with the traders only managing to salvage a few items.

“We do not know what is really causing these fires because the line of stalls that was affected does not have hotels and not all the stalls have electricity,” said Opondo.

The latest inferno, he said, has left them devastated as they continue to ponder for their next move.

During the incident, firefighters struggled to put out the fire which had started spreading to other parts of the market as the traders also joined hands to battle the raging flames.

Dancun Otieno, a trader faulted the county government for failing to put measures in place to avert fires.

“There is a lot that has not been done. With the frequency of the fires, the market needs water points and even a fire engine,” said Otieno.

He noted that they have been optimistic that measures would be put in place to protect the market and their goods from infernos which he said is adversely affecting their lives.

But for Josephin Aoko, the fires could be as a result of attacks because of business rivalry between the traders.

“The fires are not normal and it might be as a result of the daily competition for clients by most of the businesses who wants to stifle the progress of other traders,” she said.

Last year, the market suffered two fire incidents while in 2016, five fire incidents affected the market that is serving several people in Western Kenya.

Police however said that they have already launched investigations into the incidents.

