Commanders clash over proporsal to secure guns from Czech Republic

By Grapevine | Published Wed, April 11th 2018 at 11:55, Updated April 11th 2018 at 12:00 GMT +3
Guns (PHOTO: Courtesy)

NAIROBI, KENYA: Senior commanders of a security organ in the country have clashed over a proposal to procure guns and security equipment from Czech Republic.

Some of the chiefs have disagreed with one of their seniors over the plan to engage some private firm to supply the arms in a deal estimated at Sh30 billion.

The deal, if firmed will allow the contractor to supply the department exclusively for 10 years.

Those with reservations on the deal point to the claim that officers from the security agency do not use the type of armament being eyed. 

Others claim the top security chief who is nearing retirement perhaps is eying a kickback from the hefty deal for his ‘retirement package’. 

