Could real owner of Sh970m seized at Mogadishu airport be in Kenya?

| Published Wed, April 11th 2018 at 11:48, Updated April 11th 2018 at 11:55 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Who could be the real owner of the three suitcases containing US$9.6 million that was seized at the Mogadishu airport on Sunday?

Sources have whispered to The Grapevine that the real owner could be in Kenya and those behind it used Mogadishu as a route to transport the same and the intention was to use the porous border and have the loot in Nairobi.

Claims by some officials that the money was to pay Somali soldiers has since been rubbished because they are usually paid US$1 million.

The money had originated from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates before landing in Somalia where it was seized.