Namibia breweries makes comeback in Kenyan market

| Published Wed, April 11th 2018 at 11:27, Updated April 11th 2018 at 11:52 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Windhoek’s premium beer brewer Namibia Breweries Limited has made a comeback into the Kenyan market.

The firm has signed a distribution agreement with Kapari Limited, a Kenya importer and distributor of alcoholic beverages. This is after the firm terminated its initial distribution deal with East Africa Breweries. Windhoek is targeting the premium segment of the Kenyan alcoholic beverages market.

“We are proud to be associated with the relaunch and distribution of Windhoek beer in Kenya and we assure our customers of wide and constant availability of Windhoek in the market,” said Ms Mutindi Ndambuki, Windhoek Brand Manager, Kenya.

Windhoek variants Draught and Lager have achieved international gold standard from the Deutsche Landwirtschafts Gesellschaft (DLG) quality evaluation awards for eleven years in a row.

“We are glad to be offering Kenyan consumers the best quality beer brewed according to the Reinheitsgebot which ensures our product is crafted with the greatest care and dedication,” Windhoek said in a statement.

