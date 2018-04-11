Counties sack, suspend workers over scandals

| Published Wed, April 11th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 10th 2018 at 23:46 GMT +3

Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti (in red neck tie) and his Deputy Hamilton Orata (Awiti’s left) addresses journalists at his office. Awiti suspended his county payroll manager and 309 workers over misuse of public funds. [Photo:James Omoro/Standard]

Panic has gripped three counties in Nyanza region following the sacking of more than 300 workers and suspension of a payroll manager and assembly clerk over alleged mismanagement.

Homa Bay, Kisumu and Nyamira counties were yesterday rocked by the sackings, suspensions and transfers as governors and county assembly service boards flexed their muscles on alleged errant staff.

In Homa Bay, Governor Cyprian Awiti suspended a payroll manager and kicked out 309 workers as he investigated a payroll scandal that may have cost the county millions of shillings.

Mr Awiti yesterday said the payroll department authorised payments to ghost beneficiaries.

“There has been misuse of funds and we are instituting punitive measures against concerned officers to pave the way for further investigations,” he said.

Addressing journalists in his office, he said the 309 suspended workers had allegedly been earning salaries irregularly.

They are part of the 640 employees whose salaries were earlier withheld to allow for scrutiny of their contracts.

The audit of the workers’ contracts was headed by County Deputy Secretary James Mokaya. The task force was formed in January.

The audit revealed that the county had been paying 104 ghost workers. The workers could not present academic papers to the task force.

It was also discovered that 169 workers lacked appointment letters, yet their names were on the payroll.

The task force also discovered that 26 workers were employed in positions above their academic qualifications. Others had forged documents.

Meanwhile, 227 workers whose contracts were validated by the audit will be paid the salaries they missed during the investigations.

In Kisumu, County Assembly Clerk Ben Opiyo, who has been serving in that position since last year following the suspension of former clerk Philip Odundo, has been recalled by the executive.

In a letter dated April 5 and addressed to Speaker Onyango Oloo, County Secretary Olang’o Onudi said Mr Opiyo was being recalled to help deal with the huge workload at the executive.

“Due to an enormous workload in the executive, it has been decided that Opiyo be recalled to the governor’s office for further assignment,” the letter read in part.

During the first county assembly, several clerks were replaced for various reasons, with some of the replacements ending up in court.

Handing over

Yesterday, Opiyo confirmed that he had received the letter and was in the process of handing over.

He said he had done well during his tenure as a clerk and dismissed allegations that funds meant for MCA loans had been misappropriated.

About three weeks ago, a number of MCAs claimed he could not account for up to Sh52 million from their car and mortgage kitty.

The MCAs claimed they were yet to get their loans because of what they termed “mysterious disappearance” of part of the money. The county assembly leadership dismissed their claims.

Led by Kondele MCA Joachim Okech, they said their car and mortgage account had Sh197 million at the start of the life of the second county assembly and had been accruing interest of about three per cent.

Mr Okech said they had been pushing the assembly leaders to explain the whereabouts of Sh52 million missing from the coffers to no avail.

But Opiyo said no money had been lost as the MCAs claimed.

In Nyamira, the assembly's public service board suspended clerk Daniel Orina over the recovery of debts owed by former MCAs.

